The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5 and The Military Order of the Purple Heart come together to honor the Philadelphia Veterans Comfort House (PVCH). Sponsor Groups and others will gather together aboard the Battleship of New Jersey for a reception on Friday,September 9th from 8p.m. to 11p.m., to show their appreciation and gratitude to this house for all they do.
The Philadelphia Veterans Comfort House (PVCH) was founded in 1994 it helps homeless vets and supports those who have recieved medical treatment at the local VA hospital. For more information on tickets and donations email David Kamioner dkam@vetscomforthouse.org.
Saying Thank You to the Philadelphia Veterans Comfort House.
The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5 and The Military Order of the Purple Heart come together to honor the Philadelphia Veterans Comfort House (PVCH). Sponsor Groups and others will gather together aboard the Battleship of New Jersey for a reception on Friday,September 9th from 8p.m. to 11p.m., to show their appreciation and gratitude to this house for all they do.