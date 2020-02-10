Philadelphia Zoo

Say Hello to the Philadelphia Zoo’s Sloth Bear Cub

First video of the bear cub is in, and it's adorable

By Brandon Panter

A sloth bear cub peaks its head over a ledge in the bear den.

Sloth bear cub in its den at the Philadelphia Zoo.

This cub will make your day a little more bear-able.

The Philadelphia Zoo welcomed a new sloth bear cub to the family on Dec. 11, 2019, and now we're getting our first glimpse at the baby ursus.

OH BABY! Here’s the first look at our sloth bear cub peaking its head out of the den. Thank you to our bear keeper, Lauren, for capturing this great moment!

Posted by Philadelphia Zoo on Sunday, February 9, 2020

The cub has yet to be named and is the first healthy sloth bear cub born at the zoo since 1997, the zoo said in a news release.

This was the first successful birth for Kayla, the Zoo's 7-year old female, and Bhalu, the 6-year old male. Kayla had a cub that died shortly after birth last year.

Kayla is embracing her new cub and has been in constant physical contact since birth, the zoo said.

Two sloth bears close to touching noses in their exhibit at the Philadelphia Zoo.
Philadelphia Zoo

