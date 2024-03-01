Racist graffiti found on bathroom stall at Catholic all-girls high school

The Archdiocese of Philadelphia says that racist graffiti was found at the Little Flower Catholic High School for Girls in Hunting Park.

A letter sent to parents on Wednesday informed parents of a racist comment written on the wall inside a bathroom stall that targets Black students at the school.

"We take this opportunity to be abundantly clear with all of you that there is no place for hate, racism or bigotry at Little Flower," the school said in a statement to parents on Friday.

Officials at the school say that guidance counselors are available to meet with students to work through this "serious violation of our code of conduct."

School administration officials are working with police to find the person behind the graffiti.