Gloucester Township

Police Search for Missing NJ Mom and Her 4 Children

By David Chang

Police are searching for a woman and her four young children who went missing in Gloucester Township, New Jersey.

Danielle Mead, 36, and her four children, Dalon Browne, 6, Devron Browne, 5, Daxton Browne, 4, and Darian Browne, 2, were last seen on Thursday and were reported missing on Saturday. 

Gloucester Township police said it’s unknown at this time if they are in danger. 

Mead is described as a white female with brown hair and blue eyes. All of her children are described as white males with blonde hair and blue eyes. 

If you have any information on their whereabouts, please call 911, the Gloucester Township Police Department at 856-228-4500 or the GTPD Anonymous Crime Tip Line at 856-842-5560. 

To send an Anonymous Tip via text message to Gloucester Township Police, text the keyword “TIP GLOTWPPD” and your message to 888777. You can also post an anonymous tip here. 

