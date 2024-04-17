New Jersey

On-duty NJ police officer involved in deadly scooter crash, AG's office says

An on-duty Ocean Township police officer was involved in an April 15, 2024, that left a man using a scooter dead

By Dan Stamm

An on-duty police officer was involved in a crash near the Jersey Shore that left a scooter operator dead, New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin said.

The crash took place around 9:08 p.m. on Monday, April 15, 2024, on Route 35 South, near Sunset Avenue, in Ocean Township, Monmouth County, the AG's office said in a news release.

"An on-duty Ocean Township police officer and multiple civilian vehicles were involved in an accident resulting in the death of a male operating a motorized scooter," the AG's office wrote.

The scooter operator died at the scene, officials said. No one else, including the officer, was injured.

No other information regarding the crash was released.

A 2019 law "requires the Attorney General’s Office to conduct investigations of a person’s death that occurs during an encounter with a law enforcement officer acting in the officer’s official capacity or while the decedent is in custody," Platkin's office said.

