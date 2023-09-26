Police call flight attendant's death at Philly airport hotel ‘suspicious'

Police in Philadelphia are investigating after the body of a woman -- who worked as a flight attendant -- was found in a room at a Marriott hotel at the Philadelphia International Airport.

According to Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small, officers were called to the Philadelphia Airport Marriott at 1 Arrival Road at about 10:41 p.m. on Monday after the body of a 66-year-old woman was discovered in a hotel room.

Investigators said that the woman was pronounced at the scene at about 10:45 p.m., and when she was discovered, she had "a cloth in her mouth."

On Tuesday, officials confirmed that the woman was employed as a flight attendant for American Airlines.

Small told NBC10 that officials are investigating the incident as a suspicious death, though he said, the woman was believed to have suffered a "sudden death" and there were no signs of forced entry into the hotel room.

Also, she was "on several medications," according to Small.

No arrests have yet been made and no weapons were revovered from the scene, and, Small said, an investigation into the incident is ongoing.