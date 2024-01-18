An American Airlines plane from Philadelphia skidded off of the runway after landing in New York on Thursday, officials said.

Officials say that there were 53 people on board when the plane landed at the Frederick Douglass Airport around 4 p.m.

They say the plane left the taxiway as it was heading to the terminal due to the "snowy airfield conditions."

The plane has been taken out of service and will undergo a full inspection.

"Safety is our top priority, and we apologize to our customers for their experience. Everyone on board deplaned safely and was transported to the terminal by bus," American Airlines said in a statement to NBC10.

No one was hurt during the incident, officials said.