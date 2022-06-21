Photos: Massive NJ Wildfire is State's 2nd Largest Since 2007

Firefighters in New Jersey spent the past few days battling a major forest fire that's consumed 13,500 acres of Wharton State Forest in Burlington County.

On Tuesday, the NJ Forest Fire Service said crews have made "substantial progress" in containing the flames, with 85% of it contained.

Fire officials said the blaze is the second largest forest fire in the Garden State since 2007.

Tuesday alone, the fire required about 75 firefighters, 22 pieces of ground equipment, and a helicopter used to spot where to send the equipment, officials said.

Below are photos of the fire from New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection.