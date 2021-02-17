Photos: Former Trump Plaza Casino on Atlantic City Boardwalk Imploded

9 photos
1/9
Angus Mordant/Bloomberg via Getty Images
People wait for the implosion of Trump Plaza Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey, Feb. 17, 2021. The one-time jewel of former President Donald Trump’s casino empire will be gone, clearing the way for a prime development opportunity on the middle of the Boardwalk, where the Plaza used to market itself as Atlantic City’s centerpiece.
2/9
Matt Rourke/AP
The former Trump Plaza casino is imploded Feb. 17, 2021, in Atlantic City, New Jersey. After falling into disrepair, the one-time jewel of former President Donald Trump’s casino empire is reduced to rubble, clearing the way for a prime development opportunity on the middle of the Boardwalk, where the Plaza used to market itself as “the center of it all.”
3/9
Angus Mordant/Bloomberg via Getty Images
The Trump Plaza Hotel & Casino is imploded in Atlantic City, New Jersey, Feb. 17, 2021.
4/9
Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Former Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino, which has been closed since 2014, is being demolished in Atlantic City, New Jersey, United States on February 17, 2021.
5/9
ayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
The Trump Plaza Hotel & Casino, which has been closed since 2014, is demolished in Atlantic City, New Jersey, Feb. 17, 2021.
6/9
Angus Mordant/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Spectators watch as Trump Plaza Hotel & Casino is imploded in Atlantic City, New Jersey, Feb. 17, 2021.
7/9
Angus Mordant/Bloomberg via Getty Images
A pile of debris from the Trump Plaza Hotel & Casino after it imploded in Atlantic City, New Jersey, Feb. 17, 2021.
8/9
Angus Mordant/Bloomberg via Getty Images
A pile of debris from the Trump Plaza Hotel & Casino after it imploded in Atlantic City, New Jersey, Feb. 17, 2021.
9/9
Angus Mordant/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Workers walk past a pile of debris from the Trump Plaza Hotel & Casino after it imploded in Atlantic City, New Jersey, Feb. 17, 2021.

This article tagged under:

Trump Tower and Casinoatlantic city

More Photo Galleries

#BlackGirlMagic: Celebrating the Inspiration of Black Women
#BlackGirlMagic: Celebrating the Inspiration of Black Women
PICTURES: Snow From Quick-Moving Storm Blankets Philadelphia Region
PICTURES: Snow From Quick-Moving Storm Blankets Philadelphia Region
Your Photos: First Round of Snow Moves In
Your Photos: First Round of Snow Moves In
See the ‘Float Houses' Taking Over New Orleans for Mardi Gras
See the ‘Float Houses' Taking Over New Orleans for Mardi Gras
Local Coronavirus Pandemic The Biden Administration U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us