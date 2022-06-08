Photos: Caesars Plans Lobby, Casino Floor, Pool Upgrades in $200M Makeover

Caesars casino will renovate its casino floor, lobby, valet area and outdoor pool this year as part of a $200 million makeover, its parent company said Tuesday.

Caesars Entertainment said the work is part of a $400 million investment it is making in its three Atlantic City properties, which also include Harrah's and the Tropicana.

All photos and renderings are courtesy of Caesars Entertainment.