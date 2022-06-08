Photos: Caesars Plans Lobby, Casino Floor, Pool Upgrades in $200M Makeover

Caesars casino will renovate its casino floor, lobby, valet area and outdoor pool this year as part of a $200 million makeover, its parent company said Tuesday.

Caesars Entertainment said the work is part of a $400 million investment it is making in its three Atlantic City properties, which also include Harrah's and the Tropicana.

Read more about Caesars makeover here.

All photos and renderings are courtesy of Caesars Entertainment.

7 photos
1/7
Caesars Entertainment
First Floor Lobby
2/7
All-new Starbucks
3/7
Caesars Pool Deck Transformation
4/7
Caesars Pool Deck Transformation
5/7
Newly renovated rooms and suites in the Centurion and Ocean Towers
6/7
Newly renovated rooms and suites in the Centurion and Ocean Towers
7/7
Newly renovated rooms and suites in the Centurion and Ocean Towers

This article tagged under:

atlantic cityCaesars EntertainmentHarrah'sTropicana

More Photo Galleries

Photos: Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee
Photos: Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee
Queen Elizabeth II: A Royal Life in Pictures
Queen Elizabeth II: A Royal Life in Pictures
Photos: Washington Crossing Will Honor the Known Soldier During Its Memorial Day Observance
Photos: Washington Crossing Will Honor the Known Soldier During Its Memorial Day Observance
Photos: Uvalde Remembers Robb Elementary School Shooting Victims
Photos: Uvalde Remembers Robb Elementary School Shooting Victims
Local U.S. and World LX News Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Entertainment Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us