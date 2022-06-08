atlantic city

Caesars Plans Lobby, Casino Floor, Pool Upgrades in $200M Makeover

Caesars Entertainment said the work done this year is part of a $400 million investment it is making in its three Atlantic City properties, which also include Harrah's and the Tropicana

By Wayne Parry and Christine Mattson

Caesars casino will renovate its casino floor, lobby, valet area and outdoor pool this year as part of a $200 million makeover, its parent company said Tuesday.

Caesars Entertainment said the work is part of a $400 million investment it is making in its three Atlantic City properties, which also include Harrah's and the Tropicana.

“This major investment demonstrates our ongoing commitment to elevating guests’ experiences at our resorts as well as advancing the Atlantic City tourism economy," said John Koster, regional president for the company's Eastern Division.

The Boardwalk casino will get a new lobby and valet area.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Photos: Caesars Plans Lobby, Casino Floor, Pool Upgrades in $200M Makeover

It also will renovate its outdoor pool on the rooftop of Qua Baths & Spa, including cabanas.

The casino recently completed renovations to 750 hotel rooms and suites featuring a Roman theme and elements of the Atlantic City beachfront. It also plans restaurant projects including Nobu Atlantic City, a restaurant and hotel within Caesars.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Philadelphia 21 hours ago

Police Search for 3rd Suspect in South Street Mass Shooting

Philadelphia 5 hours ago

You Can Eat Stephen Starr-Branded Food at Aramark Facilities Starting Next Week

Nobu Hotel Atlantic City will open following the restaurant’s debut, on the top three floors of Caesars Centurion Tower and will feature redesigned rooms and suites with Japanese-inspired decor.

The casino has said chef Gordon Ramsay will open the East Coast’s first Gordon Ramsay Hell’s Kitchen restaurant at Caesars this summer.

The projects at Caesars casino will cost $200 million, half the company's $400 million investment into Atlantic City that should be completed by the end of 2023.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

atlantic cityNew JerseyCaesars EntertainmentHarrah'sTropicana
Local U.S. and World LX News Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Entertainment Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us