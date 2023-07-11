Philly is ready for Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour. Here's what you need to know

It’s the ‘Summer Renaissance’ all you BeyHive fans have been waiting for because the wait is finally over, Beyoncé is performing in Philly!

Bring the ‘Energy’ because the Renaissance World Tour is coming to Philadelphia on Wednesday for Beyoncé’s first show in the United States on her 40-date tour.

So, if the tour has been ‘All Up In Your Mind,’ here’s all you need to know from getting to the show to getting last-minute tickets.

When and where is Beyoncé’s concert in Philly?

Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour will perform in Philly on Wednesday, July 12, at the Lincoln Financial Field in South Philly.

The show will begin at 7 p.m. and gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Beyonce is back at Lincoln Financial Field tomorrow! Here's what you need to know! pic.twitter.com/kn3DmfMn6x — LincolnFinancialFld (@LFFStadium) July 11, 2023

How to get to the Lincoln Financial Field in South Philly?

Lincoln Financial Field is located in South Philly and is the home of the Philadelphia Eagles.

In honor of Beyoncé’s concert, SEPTA has added 10 local trains to its regular service on the Broad Street Line to NGR Station with trains departing from Fern Rock Station every 10 minutes starting at 6:05 p.m. until 8:15 p.m.

Can you park at Lincoln Financial Field?

If you plan to drive to the concert parking at the Lincoln Financial Field is available for $35 the day of the event, and $70 for oversized cars.

Concertgoers can also park in the surrounding parking lot areas for the Wells Fargo Center, Xfinity Live, Citizens Bank Park, and the Philly Live! Casino.

How to get last-minute tickets to Beyoncé’s concert?

Tickets for the Renaissance World Tour are still available on Ticketmaster.

You can find everything you need to know about heading to the Lincoln Financial Field, here.