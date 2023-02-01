Concerts

Beyoncé to Bring ‘Renaissance' Tour to Philly. Find Out When, How to Get Tickets

The 'Queen B' will be stopping playing Lincoln Financial Field on July 12, 2023, as part of her Renaissance World Tour

By Hayden Mitman

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Local members of the BeyHive have reason to rejoice as superstar Beyoncé is set to return to the City of Brotherly Love as part of her just announced Rennaissance World Tour.

Here's what we know about what's scheduled to be Beyoncé's first tour date in the United States.

When will Beyoncé play Philly?

'Queen B' is set to perform at Lincoln Financial Field in South Philly on July 12.

How can you get tickets?

Beyoncé announced the Renaissance World Tour on Wednesday morning.

You can see the full list of tour dates and register to buy tickets on Beyoncé's site, right here.

Fans will be able register for presale tickets through "registration groups" on LiveNation.com. You can register as a "BeyHive Verified Fan" or a general verified fan and learn more about the groups here.

Registration for the Philadelphia tour date is open through 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16.

Where else is the 'Renaissance World Tour' stopping?

Along with a stop in Philly, she also has upcoming shows planned for Pittsburgh, Chicago, Atlanta, New Orleans and Boston. Those U.S. shows come after months of shows overseas in Germany, Spain, the United Kingdom and other European countries.

When was the last time Beyoncé played Philly?

She hasn't performed in Philadelphia since she played the On The Run Tour -- with her husband, Jay-Z -- back in 2018.

Though, she was spotted watching Lizzo perform at the 2019 Made in America concert on the Ben Franklin Parkway.

