Prescribed burns in NJ forests probably behind smoky smell in Philly region, officials said

By Emily Rose Grassi

Did you smell smoke in the air on Tuesday? According to officials, it was most likely from the prescribed burns in South Jersey.

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service is currently doing controlled burns in several areas and it's likely causing that smoky smell impacting parts of the Philadelphia region.

Officials explained why prescribed burning is happening in the state's forests because it helps crews control the potential of future wildfires.

The prescribed burns are supposed to also make the habitats for animals and plants better.

For the latest on what locations are scheduled for prescribed burns, click here.

