Philadelphia

Philadelphia mayor Jim Kenney signs executive order protecting gender-affirming care

By Emily Rose Grassi

NBC Universal, Inc.

Philadelphia mayor Jim Kenney took a big step to make the city a safe haven for those seeking gender-affirming care.

The mayor signed an executive order on Tuesday for people seeking, receiving and providing gender-affirming care.

“Since the start of this administration, we have focused on advocating for LGBTQIA+ issues in all areas of City government,” said mayor Jim Kenney.

Executive order number 4-23 bans the local government from providing information or assistance to any investigation that may try to penalize anyone involved in this type of care in the city of Philadelphia.

This protection includes any resident or visitor.

Philadelphia now joins a growing list of cities that have put protections in place for transgender people as GOP-led states across the country have enacted bans or limits on gender-affirming care. This also comes as some medical providers are dropping services.

"More than 60,000 Philadelphians identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and/or queer. The city of Philadelphia has a long history of LGBTQIA+ activism, and it is now one of the most accepting cities in the United States for LGBTQIA+ people," according to a statement from the mayor's office.

This article tagged under:

PhiladelphiaLGBTQ+
