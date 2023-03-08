Man Shot Near School in Philadelphia, Police Say

A man is recovering after he was shot near an elementary school in Philadelphia Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The 21-year-old man was shot in the thigh along the 1600 block of North 54th Street near the Heston Elementary School around 3:45 p.m. He was taken to the hospital where he is currently in stable condition.

A bullet fragment also struck the school building and the school was placed on lockdown. The lockdown was later lifted and parents are currently picking up their children.

No arrests have been made and police have not released information on any suspects.

This story is developing. check back for updates.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.