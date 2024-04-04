Death of person ruled suspicious after their body was found inside a burning car

An investigation is underway in Bucks County after a person was found dead inside a car that had caught on fire, officials say.

Lower Makefield Township Police and Yardley-Makefield Fire Department officials were called to the Saint Ignatius Cemetery on River Road for reports of what was thought to be a brush fire on Wednesday, police explained.

When first responders got to the scene shortly before 11 a.m., they found the source of the fire and discovered that it was actually a car burning at the back of the property, according to officials.

Firefighters were able to place the fire under control and that's when they found the body of a person in the driver's seat of the car, officials said.

The person's body was taken to the local coroner's office for examination and autopsy. Officials said that they have not been able to identify who the person is yet and do not know the cause of death.

Skyforce10 was over the scene on Thursday where tire marks could be seen on the pavement inside the cemetery with what looks to be burn marks.

If you have any information that could help investigators with this case, please contact the Lower Makefield Township Detective Division at 215-493-4055.