Trooper Shoots, Kills Man During Struggle in Moving Vehicle

What to Know
- A Pennsylvania state trooper shot and killed a man after a struggle inside the man’s moving vehicle caused the trooper to be dragged.
- Authorities say the shooting occurred Sunday night in Union Township, shortly after troopers responded to a report of a man violating a protection from abuse order.
- As troopers tried to arrest 40-year-old Andrew Dzwonchyk, of Jonestown, authorities say he started to drive his vehicle while a trooper was partially inside it. The trooper was briefly dragged and shot Dzwonchyk after unsuccessfully trying to subdue him with a Taser.
A Pennsylvania state trooper shot and killed a man after a struggle inside the man's moving vehicle caused the trooper to be dragged, authorities said.
The shooting occurred around 10:40 p.m. Sunday in Union Township, shortly after troopers responded to a report of a man violating a protection from abuse order. As they tried to arrest Andrew Dzwonchyk, 40, of Jonestown, he started to drive his vehicle while a trooper was partially inside it, authorities said.
The trooper was briefly dragged and shot Dzwonchyk after unsuccessfully trying to subdue him with a Taser, authorities said. Dzwonchyk was taken to a hospital but was pronounced dead there a short time later.
Local
Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.
No other injuries were reported in the incident. The name of the trooper who shot Dzwonchyk was not disclosed.