Cherelle Parker opens first of 10 new satellite election offices

Mayor Cherelle Parker unveiled the first of 10 new permanent satellite election offices across Philadelphia during a Tuesday morning press conference in University City.

The first office opened last week and the remaining nine will be open before the Nov. 5 general election. The offices will continue efforts from Parker and her team to make voting more accessible for the people of Philadelphia.

The offices will also allow voters to register to vote, request a mail-in ballot in person, receive it, and return it, all at the same location.

Parker was joined at the ribbon-cutting event by City Commissioner Seth Bluestein, City Commissioner Chair Omar Sabir, State Sen. Vincent Hughes, District Attorney Larry Krasner and City Solicitor Renee Garcia, among others.

A City Commissioners spokesperson told NBC10 they plan to send a release with more information on the offices.