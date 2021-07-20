NJ State Police SUV Catches Fire Along Camden Highway, Trooper Hurt

A New Jersey State Police vehicle caught fire along a busy Camden County highway Tuesday morning, leaving a trooper injured.

SkyForce10 showed the badly burned police SUV sideways at the Exit 3 ramp off the northbound lanes of Interstate 676 in Camden around 11 a.m.

State police said the wreck happened about 40 minutes earlier.

A trooper was rushed to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Traffic on I-676 slowly got by the scene, so expect a slower-than-normal ride.

The cause of the crash remained under investigation.