Camden County

NJ State Police SUV Catches Fire Along Camden Highway, Trooper Hurt

By Dan Stamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

A New Jersey State Police vehicle caught fire along a busy Camden County highway Tuesday morning, leaving a trooper injured.

SkyForce10 showed the badly burned police SUV sideways at the Exit 3 ramp off the northbound lanes of Interstate 676 in Camden around 11 a.m.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android— and sign up for alerts.

State police said the wreck happened about 40 minutes earlier.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

The Lineup 1 hour ago

Jeff Bezos Travels to Edge of Space in Historic Blast Off: The Lineup

smoky haze 3 hours ago

Wildfire Smoke Travels Thousands of Miles to Bring Haze to Philly Region

A trooper was rushed to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Traffic on I-676 slowly got by the scene, so expect a slower-than-normal ride.

The cause of the crash remained under investigation.

This article tagged under:

Camden CountyNew JerseyCamdenNew Jersey State Policecar fire
Local Tokyo Olympics Coronavirus Pandemic U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Traffic Investigators NBC10 Responds Watch The Lineup Entertainment
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us