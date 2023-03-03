NJ Construction Worker Rescued After Being Trapped in Sewer

An -- as yet unidentified -- construction worker is, reportedly, in stable condition after an early morning rescue from a sewer in Mount Laurel, New Jersey.

According to the Mount Laurel Fire Department, the incident occurred at about 8:30 a.m. on Friday, after a crew was sent the area 3033 Fostertown Road for a report of an “unconscious person trapped in a hole."

First responders found a "semi-conscious" worker trapped in an inactive sewer system, approximately 15-feet below ground, officials said in a statement.

According to fire department officials, the worker had been performing work as part of the new Haddon Point Community Development project located on Route 38 between Fostertown Road and Ark Road.

After determining the safety of the situation, a harness was applied to the construction worker and emergency services personnel were able to free the individual shortly after 9 a.m.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.