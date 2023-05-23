Philadelphia

New Rainbow Crosswalks Installed in Philadelphia's Gayborhood

The iconic rainbow crosswalks at 13th and Locust streets have been reinstalled and upgraded with a thermoplastic material

By NBC10 Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The street's of Philadelphia's Gayborhood are looking a little bit brighter this week as the city's Streets Department has re-installed and upgraded the materials for the iconic rainbow crosswalks at 13th and Locust streets.

As part of a Center City resurfacing plan, the Streets Department has installed new, multicolored thermoplastic crosswalks to celebrate LGBTQ pride.

According to the Street Department, this area has been repaved, as well.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphia
