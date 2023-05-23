New Rainbow Crosswalks Installed in Philadelphia's Gayborhood

The street's of Philadelphia's Gayborhood are looking a little bit brighter this week as the city's Streets Department has re-installed and upgraded the materials for the iconic rainbow crosswalks at 13th and Locust streets.

As part of a Center City resurfacing plan, the Streets Department has installed new, multicolored thermoplastic crosswalks to celebrate LGBTQ pride.

According to the Street Department, this area has been repaved, as well.