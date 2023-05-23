New Rainbow Crosswalks Installed in Philadelphia's Gayborhood

The street's of Philadelphia's Gayborhood are looking a little bit brighter this week as the city's Streets Department has re-installed and upgraded the materials for the iconic rainbow crosswalks at 13th and Locust streets.
As part of a Center City resurfacing plan, the Streets Department has installed new, multicolored thermoplastic crosswalks to celebrate LGBTQ pride.
According to the Street Department, this area has been repaved, as well.
Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.