NBC10, TELEMUNDO62 AND COMCAST NBCUNIVERSAL FOUNDATION AWARD $225,000 IN UNRESTRICTED GRANTS TO SEVEN LOCAL NONPROFITS  

NBC10, Telemundo62 and the Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation today announced that seven local nonprofits will receive a total of $225,000 in unrestricted “NBCUniversal Local Impact Grants.” The winning organizations are addressing the needs of their diverse local communities through the lenses of one of three grant categories, Next Generation Storytellers, Youth Education & Empowerment, and Community Engagement.

“NBC10 and Telemundo62 are proud to recognize the outstanding work of seven local non-profit organizations with unrestricted funding from the NBCUniversal Local Impact Grants,” said Ric Harris, President and General Manager of NBC Local Philadelphia. “We are committed to responding to the needs of our community. Each of these seven grant recipients are helping to make a meaningful impact in the communities we serve, which ultimately helps us build stronger communities.”

Early this year, NBC10, Telemundo62 and the Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation announced the rebranding of their grant program from "Project Innovation" to "NBCUniversal Local Impact Grants," reflecting its local grassroots focus.

NBCUniversal Local Impact Grant recipients include:

ACE Mentor Program of Greater Philadelphia - $40,000

ACE Mentor Program of Greater Philadelphia supports high school students pursuing careers in architecture (A), construction (C), and engineering (E) by providing after school programs tailored to mentor, and to support their continuing advancement within the different industries with scholarships, internships, and grants. The NBCUniversal Local Impact Grant will help increase community reach allowing ACE students to engage in the full scope of the design and construction process by having them work on real life projects reflecting the needs of the Philadelphia community. This will provide students with the ability to tap into their creativity and work collaboratively and offer them material kits for projects-based learning activities.

Acting Without Boundaries - $30,000

Acting without Boundaries provides opportunities to the marginalized population of people with disabilities through performing arts programs that teaches performing arts skills, builds confidence on stage and beyond, creates a community of support for people with physical disabilities and their families allowing them to give back to the community through disability educational programs, performances, and presentations, and provides a center stage, promotes access, equity, and inclusion to ensure that the next generation of storytellers include a diverse range of voices and perspectives. The NBCUniversal Local Impact Grants will help create two high quality videos and one short film that will showcase the talents and experiences of individuals with physical disabilities challenging the stereotypes, misunderstandings, and misconceptions of individuals with physical disabilities to promote a more inclusive society.

Immigration Law & Justice of the Delaware Valley - $40,000

Immigration Law & Justice of the Delaware Valley supports refugees, asylum seekers, and immigrants to escape violence, pursue legal status and unify families by providing exceptional immigration legal services such as learning about their rights, getting oriented to the U.S immigration system, and having one-on-one consultations with a legal professional with the possibility of offering to represent clients in their proceedings with the U.S Customs and Immigration Services and the Federal Immigration courts. The NBCUniversal Local Impact Grant will help support their legal staff to help prepare asylum applications and will represent at least 10 asylum-seekers in immigration court.

Rock to The Future - $25,000

Rock to the Future supports positive youth development and economic empowerment through free, student-driven music programs for Philadelphia youth, serving hundreds of students annually in-school, after school, and during the summer in schools, community locations, and juvenile justice facilities. The NBCUniversal Local Impact Grant will help them bring transformative programs to more youth in the justice system and in neighborhoods impacted by poverty and violence by providing more access with additional service locations, reducing violence by providing more anti-violence and conflict resolution trainings, providing additional paid workforce and skill development opportunities, and increase overall well-being.

Trenton Music Makers, Inc. - $25,000

Trenton Music Makers, Inc. promotes access to music education for young people with a passion for music. This empowers them to find and use their voice, and to transform their own lives through collaboration and peer leadership with the chance to participate in studio lessons, orchestra rehearsals, drumming circles, collective composition, chamber music and theory instruction. The NBCUniversal Local Impact Grant will help support their Orchestra program next year, with diverse teaching faculty and guest artists, program materials, field trips, performance costs and subsidizing participation for families.

Unemployment Information Center - $35,000

Unemployment Information Center serves low-income people in the Philadelphia area through with services to help them push forward through difficult periods of unemployment, recession, and poverty without disastrous economic consequences. The NBCUniversal Local Impact Grant will help fund their staff so they can continue to assist unemployed workers caught in the breakdown of the PA unemployment compensation systems which has been in a crisis since the onset of the pandemic. With more funding they will be better equipped to help more individuals and get their information to the Department of Labor and Industry to facilitate their unemployment compensation.

YoungMoms - $30,000

YoungMoms is a comprehensive support program that provides the academic, employment, parenting, and relational support young mothers need to achieve their life goals and improve their lives and those of their children. They inspire and equip young moms to build thriving futures for themselves and their families. The NBCUniversal Local Impact Grant will help them expand their case management program helping support individuals who struggle to meet their basic needs. This includes allotting 40 more hours a week to provide one-on-one case management with their clients and helping them continue to accept new clients and not turn any young moms away.

NBCUniversal Local Impact Grants were presented to eligible nonprofits in 11 participating markets including New York (WNBC, WNJU), Southern California (KNBC, KVEA), Chicago (WMAQ, WSNS), Philadelphia (WCAU, WWSI), Dallas-Fort Worth (KXAS, KXTX), Boston (WBTS, WNEU, necn), Hartford, CT (WVIT, WRDM), Washington, D.C. (WRC-TV, WZDC), Miami-Fort Lauderdale (WTVJ, WSCV), San Francisco Bay Area (KNTV, KSTS), and San Diego (KNSD, KUAN).

For a list of NBCUniversal Local Impact Grants winners, click here. Follow on social media at @NBCUFoundation and #LocalImpactGrants.