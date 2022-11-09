N.J. Election Results: Rep. Andy Kim Wins Second Term in 3rd Congressional District

Rep. Andy Kim (D) has won re-election to his second term in the U.S. Congress representing New Jersey's Third District, NBC News projects.

Kim declared victory over Republican challenger Bob Healey right around midnight Wednesday morning,.

"I look forward to fighting to continue bringing down healthcare costs, getting our infrastructure investments on track, and working toward a politics that is rooted in service and civility," Kim said in a statement.

Rep. Kim's district previously stretched from the Atlantic coast in Ocean County to the Pennsylvania border in Burlington County, but was redrawn effective with this election. Beginning in January 2023, it will include nearly all of Burlington County, and will now stretch northeast into portions of Mercer and Monmouth Counties.