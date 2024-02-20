Vandal throws rocks through windows of Philly's historic Mother Bethel AME church

Broken glass -- including stained glass windows -- marked where a vandal targeted one of Philadelphia's historic African American churches.

Mother Bethel AME church Pastor Rev. Mark Kelly Tyler alerted his congregation to the vandalism Monday.

The vandalism took place at some point after Sunday services at the church at South 6th and Lombard streets in the Society Hill neighborhood and Monday morning, Tyler told congregants in a Monday email.

"Rocks were thrown into several lower level windows at the church," Tyler wrote. "The incident has been reported to law enforcement."

The historic church dates back to the late 1700s, with the congregation owning the land for more than two centuries.

Tyler told NBC10 Tuesday morning that his first thoughts were fears that the attack could be fueled by hate. He was "relieved" to learn that it didn't appear the attack was political in nature as past attacks have been.

"It appeared to be the work of just one person," Tyler said Tuesday. "He probably didn't even recognize what Mother Bethel is, what it means to so many people."

By Monday afternoon, several windows were boarded up.

"There was no messaging left behind to indicate if this was a targeted incident or something random," Tyler wrote to congregants. "We were told by law enforcement that other buildings in our area were also vandalized during the same period of time."

Tyler said he has received an outpouring of support from fellow clergy, elected officials and foundations all willing to help.

"As one person said, 'Philadelphia is with Mother Bethel,'" Tyler told NBC10.