Mega Matriarch. Montgomery County Woman Celebrates 100th Great-Grandchild

Marguerite Koller , 99, has 11 children, 56 grandchildren and now a total of 100 great-grand children

By Elyse DiPisa

"I'm just thinking about how lucky I am."

Talk about a family tree with some deep roots. A woman in the Philadelphia suburbs is celebrating the birth of her 100th great-grandchild.

At 99, Blue Bell resident Marguerite Koller is a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother to many -- 11 children, 56 grandchildren and now, 100 great-grandchildren, to be exact.

This might surprise you, but Koller herself is an only child. She married her husband, William, in 1942 in Roxboro, Pennsylvania, after deciding not to join a convent. They then grew their family in the years to come.

This family now has four living generations, an extremely large number of people to fit around the table at holiday gatherings.

Marguerite Koller holds her 100th great-grandchild, Koller William
NBC10
Marguerite Koller holds her 100th great-grandchild, Koller William.

Koller's granddaughter and mother of the 100th great-grandbaby Christine Balster told NBC10 that the family has figured out a strategy.

"We just come in different heats and make our presence," Balster, who lives in Lafayette Hill, said. "And you know, spend some time together and then disperse so that everyone can kind of get together at these critical points throughout the year."

Balster and her husband named their new son Koller after Balster's grandmother. Baby Koller also honors his mother's grandfather with his middle name, William.

"My husband liked the name Kole, and it felt very natural to name him Koller and William as the middle name," Balster said. "And then we can always call him Kole if we like."

Baby Koller was almost the 99th great-grandchild, but held out for over a week after his due date and snagged that 100th title.

Congrats to the entire extended family.

