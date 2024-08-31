A bridge connecting Wildwood to Cape May, New Jersey, is closed again.

Lower Township Police made the announcement on social media telling drivers to avoid the Middle Thorofare Bridge at the Jersey Shore.

Drivers are being told to take George Redding Bridge instead.

A commercial fishing boat lost power and crashed into the bridge, the Lower Township Police Department chief told NBC10. The boat is 80 to 100 feet in length.

The boat has been towed from the area, but officials are waiting for engineers to inspect the bridge at first light on Saturday morning before possibly reopening, the chief explained.

No injuries were reported, police said.

The Middle Thorofare Bridge connects Diamond Beach to Cape May and had been closed on Aug. 18 because of a motor failure.

The bridge was reopened just three days later on Aug. 21.