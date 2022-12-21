Man, Woman Shot Inside Car in Philadelphia

A man and woman were shot in a car Wednesday morning in Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood.

Police said they found 16 bullet holes in the car.

Investigators said the woman was driving when she and her passenger were shot near Jackson and Brill streets around 2 a.m.

The victims, both in their 20s, were taken to the hospital in stable condition, according to police.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Officers found a gun on the floorboard of the driver's seat where the woman was sitting, police said. They believe she drove off from the scene then came back.

A motive wasn't immediately known, but police said it appeared the car was the intended target.

As of Wednesday morning, no arrests had been made.