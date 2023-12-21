Gloucester Township

Man wanted for attacking someone with a pipe and stealing their car in Gloucester Twp.

By Kaleah Mcilwain

The Gloucester Township Police have identified a suspect in a carjacking that took place in the Blackwood Estates Development.

Police said the suspect, 39-year-old Ryan Verdi, approached a victim, attacked them with a plastic pipe and ordered them to give him their car keys. Verdi then got into the victim’s car, a black Toyota 4Runner with New Jersey registration B34-NZG, and drove off.

Léelo en español aquí.

Verdi is described as an approximately 5’10, 200 pound man who was last seen wearing a dark gray sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Police released this photo of Verdi and the car that was stolen.

39-year-old Ryan Verdi
The stolen black Toyota 4Runner with New Jersey registration B34-NZG

Officials say Verdi is from the Mullica Hill area but may have been living in the Blackwood Estates Development.

The Gloucester Township Police are asking anyone who may know the location of Verdi to call them at 856-228-4500 or the anonymous tip line 856-842-5560.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

