Man stabs neighbor to death following argument in Montgomery County, DA says

A Montgomery County man has been charged after stabbing his neighbor to death after an argument, according to the District Attorney's Office.

Christopher Casey, 55 of the Hatboro section of Upper Moreland Township has been charged with third-degree murder and other charges related to the murder of his neighbor Robert Wallace, 62.

According to the District Attorney's Office, on Sunday, Jan. 15 at 6:34 p.m., Upper Moreland Township Police responded to a 911 call by Casey for a stabbing at his residence at 301 Fitch Road.

Officials said when officers arrived they found Wallace, 50 feet from the residence suffering from stab wounds.

Wallace was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead at 7:06 p.m. Officials said Casey was also transported to the hospital to be treated for a stab wound to his right thigh.

At the scene, officers found a large military-style knife and a cellphone on the front porch of Casey’s home. In a nearby grassy area, they found a window screen that had been removed from a window by the front door, according to the District Attorney's Office.

After an investigation, officials said it was found that the two men were known to Upper Moreland Police due to ongoing arguments, including arguments about Casey's loud snoring, which Wallace could hear through the shared wall of the two residences, according to officials.

Officials said in this incident Wallace showed up at Casey's residence while Casey was eating dinner and removed the screen from the window.

The two men got into an argument and Casey used the large military-style knife to stab Wallace several times, officials said.

Casey was arrested on Thursday and charged with third-degree murder, voluntary manslaughter and possessing an instrument of crime, according to officials.

The District Attorney's Office said a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 29.