Man Stabs 1 in Face, Runs Over Other in NJ Wawa Parking Lot, Police Say

The man left the scene in the car, which the police department believes is a dark Buick Regal registered in Pennsylvania

By Rudy Chinchilla

New Jersey police are seeking a man accused of stabbing someone in the face and running over someone else in a Wawa parking lot.

The attack happened a little after 2 a.m. on Feb. 20 after the suspect and victims seemingly got into some sort of “disagreement” in the parking lot of the store on the 4000 block of Route 130 South in Edgewater Park Township, the township police department said in a press release.

The man – described as being between 6 feet, 1 inch and 6 feet, 3 inches tall – stabbed the first victim and then got into his car and intentionally ran over the second victim, the Edgewater Park Township Police Department said.

The man left the scene in the car, which the police department believes is a dark Buick Regal registered in Pennsylvania.

Anyone with information is asked to contact EPTPD Lt. John Harris at 609-877-3290 or via email at jharris@edgewaterpark-nj.com.

