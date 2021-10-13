Man Sentenced for Killing Pregnant Girlfriend and Her Unborn Child

A Philadelphia man was sentenced to decades in prison after killing his pregnant girlfriend and her unborn child three years ago.

Jaleel Lamar Loper, 30, of Philadelphia, was sentenced to 39 to 78 years in state prison after pleading guilty to third-degree murder, third-degree murder of an unborn child, and two counts of stalking on Wednesday.

Loper admitted to using a cellphone charging cord to strangle his girlfriend Anna Angok, 29, back on Sept. 26, 2018, killing her and her unborn child inside their apartment in Bristol Township.

Loper also admitted to picking Angok’s body up off the floor after killing her, placing her on a couch and then giving Angok’s 2-year-old daughter, who was also inside the apartment, a juice box and a snack before sitting the child on a chair next to the couch.

Loper and Angok had been in a relationship and Loper knew she was pregnant. Investigators said Angok had ended her relationship with Loper earlier that day and that he had accused her of aborting their child.

Around 6 p.m. that evening, an unidentified man called 911, gave Angok’s apartment number and told police to hurry. Bristol Township Police arrived at the apartment but received no response. They then left. Minutes later, police returned after a second 911 call from someone claiming to be a woman who had been contacted by Angok’s foster father. Loper later admitted to making both of those calls and disguising his voice.

When police returned to the apartment, they found Angok’s body slumped over on the couch and her 2-year-old daughter unharmed and sitting on a chair next to the couch. Angok was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Oct. 6, Loper admitted to killing Angok and her unborn child as part of a negotiated plea deal.

Angok’s friends and foster parents spoke before Loper was sentenced. Her foster father said she moved to the United States from war-torn Sudan at the age of 12 with other refugee children.

“Anna’s death created so much sorrow – a sorrow that will be carried for a lifetime – for Anna’s daughter, for Anna’s family, for Anna’s friends and community,” a family friend said.

Loved ones described Angok as a vibrant, funny, smart and loving mother who became a medical assistant to help people, especially seniors.

“This is a terrible tragedy,” Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub said. “The defendant will be behind bars until he’s at least 70 years old. He is paying a costly price for murdering Ms. Anna Angok and her unborn child. I only hope that Mr. Loper’s plea and acceptance of responsibility, will allow Ms. Angok’s family the ability to grieve and move forward without being further intertwined with the criminal justice process.”

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.