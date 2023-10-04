Man killed, woman injured in Torresdale Ave. double shooting

Police in Philadelphia are investigating after a double shooting in the city's East Frankford neighborhood left one man dead and a woman hurt, early Wednesday.

According to police, the incident happened along the 4100 block of Torresdale Avenue at about 1:24 a.m. when a 20-year-old woman was shot in the right arm and an 18-year-old male was shot multiple times throughout his body.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital in a private vehicle where she was placed in stable condition, however, law enforcement officials said the man was pronounced at the scene of the shooting at 1:48 a.m.

No arrests have yet been made and no weapon was recovered, but officials said, an investigation into this incident is ongoing.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.