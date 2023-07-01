Man killed in Philadelphia's Point Breeze neighborhood

Police in Philadelphia are investigating after a shooting on Friday night left a man dead in the city's Point Breeze neighborhood.

According to police, officers responded to a shooting at about 10:18 p.m. on Friday along the1400 block of S. 19th Street, to find a man -- who police have not identified -- laying the the roadway after he had been shot "multiple times throughout his body."

Officers took the man to a nearby hospital where, police said, he was pronounced at about 10:51 p.m.

Law enforcement officials said that there have been no arrests made, but an investigation is ongoing.