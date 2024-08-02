Philadelphia

Man killed in crash after running red light in his motorcycle in Northeast Philly

By Kaleah Mcilwain

A man is dead after his motorcycle collided with a car in Northeast Philadelphia Thursday night.

Police said around 8 p.m. the victim was operating a Kawasaki motorcycle and ran a red light at the intersection of Grant Avenue and Ashton Road when he collided with a silver Hyundai Tucson that was turning left onto Ashton Rd.

The victim, a 30-year-old man, was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead at 8:15 p.m., police said.

The driver of the Hyundai remained at the scene and was uninjured.

The crash is under investigation.

At this time police have released no further information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

