Man killed in double shooting in North Philadelphia on Saturday afternoon, police say

A man is dead after a double shooting in North Philadelphia on Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Two men in their early twenties were shot just after 1:30 p.m. on the 1200 block of Rising Sun Avenue, police said.

Both victims were taken to a nearby hospital, officials explained. One victim had a gunshot wound to the chest and was pronounced dead just after 2 p.m.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

The second victim suffered a gunshot wound to the upper lip and is listed in stable condition, police said.

No arrests have been yet, according to police. Two firearms were recovered at the scene of the shooting.

This shooting is under investigation by Philadelphia Police. If you have any information, please contact police by calling 215-686-3334. You can also call or text the tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.