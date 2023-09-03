Man killed, another injured in shooting near Fairmount Park

Police are investigating after a man was killed and another injured in a multiple shooting that took place in Philadelphia's Parkside neighborhood early Sunday, just a block from Fairmount Park.

According to police at about 3 a.m., officers responded to a shooting reported along the 4200 block of Viola Street to find two men unresponsive in the roadway.

One of the men, officials said, had be shot three times in the head, the other suffered gunshot wounds to his back and arm.

Both men were taken to a nearby hospital where, police officials said, one victim was pronounced by 3:05 a.m. and the other was placed in critical condition.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Officials did not release the identities or ages of the victims in this incident.

Law enforcement officials have not detailed a motive and have not yet announced any arrests in this incident.

However, officials said an investigation into this shooting is ongoing.