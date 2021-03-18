Man Fires Shots at DEA Agents in Philadelphia, Police Say

A man is in custody after he allegedly fired shots at DEA agents following a traffic stop in Philadelphia early Thursday evening.

Agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration and Philadelphia narcotics officers pulled over a vehicle on the 4100 block of Glenview Street at 6:01 p.m. The man inside the vehicle then flew down an alley and fired at the agents, according to investigators. None of the agents or officers were struck.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The man then allegedly broke into the back of a home on the 6100 block of Glenview Street and a barricade situation was declared. The man later left the home and was taken into custody without further incident. A weapon was also recovered inside the home.

No one was hurt during the incident. Police have not yet revealed the man’s identity or the charges against him.