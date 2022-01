A man died in a fiery crash when his car hit a pole in Philadelphia Saturday morning.

The man struck the light pole on a street underneath Interstate 95 in the Port Richmond neighborhood around 3:30 a.m., police said.

He became trapped and died when the car went up in flames. His name was not immediately released as police investigated what led to the crash.