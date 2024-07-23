Man dies after being stabbed in the face in Philadelphia

An investigation is underway after a man was stabbed to death in Philadelphia early Tuesday morning.

Police responded to the 1200 block of West Wingohocking Street at 6:26 a.m. for a reported stabbing. When they arrived, they found an unidentified man in his 40s or 50s who was suffering from multiple stab wounds to the face. He was pronounced dead at the scene by medics at 6:36 a.m.

No weapons have been recovered, no arrests have been made and police have not released information on any suspects.

A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

If you have any information on the incident, please call the Philadelphia Police Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334. You can also leave an anonymous tip by calling or texting the PPD tipline at 215-686-TIPS (8477).