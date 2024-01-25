Man arrested after using device to steal over $1,700 worth of fuel from Wawa in Delaware, police say

A man has been arrested after he allegedly used a device to steal more than $1,700 worth of fuel from a Wawa in Delaware.

Kelvin Giron-Brand, 34 of Paterson, New Jersey was arrested at a Wawa located on Commons Boulevard in New Castle on Tuesday after state troopers responded to a call about a theft.

Police said Giron-Brand had installed a device on a fuel pump so that he could manipulate the pump to dispense a large volume of fuel for a fraction of the cost.

Delaware State Police

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Troopers had recovered multiple containers inside Giron-Brand’s work van that contained over $1,700 worth of fuel but he had only paid less than $20, according to police.

Police said they've been seeing similar incidents of people stealing diesel fuel from other Wawa gas stations in the area.

Giron-Brand has been charged with shoplifting over $1,500, conspiracy and possession of burglar tools or instruments involving disabling security systems, police said.

Police said Giron-Brand has been arraigned and is now held on a a $14,000 secured bond.