Delaware

Man arrested after using device to steal over $1,700 worth of fuel from Wawa in Delaware, police say

By Cherise Lynch

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man has been arrested after he allegedly used a device to steal more than $1,700 worth of fuel from a Wawa in Delaware.

Kelvin Giron-Brand, 34 of Paterson, New Jersey was arrested at a Wawa located on Commons Boulevard in New Castle on Tuesday after state troopers responded to a call about a theft.

Police said Giron-Brand had installed a device on a fuel pump so that he could manipulate the pump to dispense a large volume of fuel for a fraction of the cost. 

Delaware State Police
Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Troopers had recovered multiple containers inside Giron-Brand’s work van that contained over $1,700 worth of fuel but he had only paid less than $20, according to police.

Police said they've been seeing similar incidents of people stealing diesel fuel from other Wawa gas stations in the area.

Giron-Brand has been charged with shoplifting over $1,500, conspiracy and possession of burglar tools or instruments involving disabling security systems, police said.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Philadelphia 38 mins ago

Police question man, woman as search for escaped teen murder suspect continues

City Council 4 hours ago

City Council returns to pre-pandemic practices under first-time president

Police said Giron-Brand has been arraigned and is now held on a a $14,000 secured bond.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

DelawareCrime and Courts
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us