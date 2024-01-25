Man arrested after using device to steal over $1,700 worth of fuel from Wawa in Delaware, police say

A man has been arrested after he allegedly used a device to steal more than $1,700 worth of fuel from a Wawa in Delaware.
Kelvin Giron-Brand, 34 of Paterson, New Jersey was arrested at a Wawa located on Commons Boulevard in New Castle on Tuesday after state troopers responded to a call about a theft.
Police said Giron-Brand had installed a device on a fuel pump so that he could manipulate the pump to dispense a large volume of fuel for a fraction of the cost.
Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.
Troopers had recovered multiple containers inside Giron-Brand’s work van that contained over $1,700 worth of fuel but he had only paid less than $20, according to police.
Police said they've been seeing similar incidents of people stealing diesel fuel from other Wawa gas stations in the area.
Giron-Brand has been charged with shoplifting over $1,500, conspiracy and possession of burglar tools or instruments involving disabling security systems, police said.
Local
Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.
Police said Giron-Brand has been arraigned and is now held on a a $14,000 secured bond.
Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.