The Class of 2020 is being honored with cheers around Philadelphia and a Super Bowl-winning keynote speaker Tuesday.

The School District of Philadelphia is hosting a virtual commencement ceremony for graduates from is district, alternative education and charter schools. The ceremony, which features former Philadelphia Eagles star and criminal justice reform advocate Malcolm Jenkins, starts at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Besides Jenkins’ keynote address, the ceremony will also feature student performances, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney and school Superintendent William Hite.

You can watch the ceremony live on PSTV (Comcast Ch. 52 or Verizon Fios-Ch.20) or this page starting around 11 a.m.

Even people who can’t “attend” the ceremony can still show support to the Class of 2020 after their school careers came to an end at a distance due to the coronavirus pandemic by stepping outside their homes or workplaces at 1 p.m. to make noise and cheer for the grads.

For the “20 for 20” event, “people can shout ‘Congratulations, Class of 2020,’ clap, whistle, honk a horn or even do the unique Philadelphia custom of banging a pot or pan,” the district said in a news release.

Jenkins was chosen not for his undoubted ability on the gridiron but for his “compassion and advocacy around social justice,” Donna Frisby-Greenwood, the co-chair of the district’s graduation committee and president and CEO of the nonprofit Fund for the School District of Philadelphia, said last month.

“He’s a class-act with a great deal of love for our youth and our city,” Frisby-Greenwood said, adding that Jenkins has a few “surprises” in store for students during the ceremony.

The district distributed caps and gowns. The ceremony will be followed by a virtual after party at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Congratulations to all the graduates.