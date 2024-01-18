Last female lighthouse keeper in US is retiring after 20 years at Boston Light

America's last female lighthouse keeper is retiring.

For the last 20 years, Sally Snowman has had a lightbulb over her head.

Snowman has been responsible for the Boston Light on Little Brewster Island in Boston Harbor.

While the 72-year-old auxiliarist with the U.S. Coast Guard is stepping down, she doesn't feel burned out.

"I've been volunteering with the auxiliary now for 47 years, and so the question is, 'Well, am I still going to be a volunteer, or am I also leaving the auxiliary?'" Snowman said. "I'm not leaving the auxiliary. It's in my blood."

Over the years, Snowman has become an expert on Boston Light. She has published several books and refined what it looks like to serve as a lighthouse keeper in the 21st century.