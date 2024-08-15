‘It's not over.' Irizarry's family says they won't stop fighting for justice as they honored his life

The family of 27-year-old Eddie Irizarry gathered in Northeast Philadelphia on the one-year anniversary of his death.

Irizarry was shot and killed by now former Philadelphia police officer Mark Dial during a traffic stop in Kensington on August 14, 2023.

Many tears were shed as a small crowd of his friends and family gathered for a balloon release at his resting place Wednesday evening.

“His life mattered. It mattered to us,” Eddie’s aunt Zoraida Garcia said.

It has been a long year for Irizarry’s family who have been fighting to get justice for his murder. The case has been full of twists and turns but that has not deterred the family.

“We are going to keep fighting until we get peace,” Garcia said.

“We’re not gonna quit. We’re not gonna quit. Somebody’s gotta see the same that we’re seeing, that the whole world is seeing," Eddie's aunt Ana Cintron said.

Right now the family is focused on getting Dial back behind bars after he was released from jail last Thursday on August 8.

The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office dropped first-degree murder charges against Dial. The decision came after Dial’s defense complained that the prosecution did not turn over a critical expert witness report they commissioned and planned to use at trial.

The news came as a shock to the family.

“That’s where he belongs, in back of bars,” Garcia said. “So it’s not over.”

Prior to his release, Dial was being held in police custody on charges of third-degree murder, voluntary manslaughter, aggravated assault and other offenses. He is still facing these charges.

“If we don’t make no noise we’re not going to get justice,” Eddie’s aunt said.

Irizarry’s family is planning a mass in his honor that will be held on Sunday, August 18, that will be followed by a rally at the location where he was shot and killed.

“We want to keep his memory alive. We’re gonna plan a few things just to keep him going. Make sure he’s not forgotten,” Cintron said.