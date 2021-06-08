Shelter-in-Place Order Issued as Chemical Is Burned Off After I-95 Crash in Del.

People near a section of Interstate 95 in New Castle County, Delaware, are being warned to stay indoors due to a hazardous chemical that was being hauled in one of the vehicles.

The incident began around daybreak Tuesday when a pickup truck hauling a trailer crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer near Airport Road and the I-295 split. The crash at first closed the northbound lanes, but later extended to both direction on I-95 and Route 141 over I-95.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The pickup driver was hauling a load of organic peroxide, an organic chemical. That chemical and the cleanup effort caused the closure to last through the rest of the morning and into the afternoon.

Then, just after 1 p.m., the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control issued a shelter-in-place directive for a 1/2-mile radius around the crash scene.

"DNREC Emergency Response and Prevention Section began burning off the peroxide at the scene shortly after 1 p.m. so that it posed no further threat to public health or the environment," DNREC said in a news release.

Homes and businesses are within the radius of the shelter-in-place order.

The DNREC had worked with local authorities for the previous hours to try and figure out a plan for getting rid of the chemcial before deciding to burn it off.

It is unclear how much longer the road will be closed and the shelter-in-place order will be in effect.

WDEL reports that the pickup driver was injured in the crash.

This story is developing and will be updated.