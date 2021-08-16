How You Can Help Haiti After the Earthquake and Before the Storm

If you want to help Haitian people who have been affected by August's massive earthquake -- which destroyed hospitals, among other infrastructure -- here's where to start.

The Philadelphia Haitian American Chamber of Commerce: The chamber's Support Now Haiti Earthquake Recovery fund-raiser is designed to help with housing, medical care, mental health resources and other assistance. To donate to their Haiti recovery, click here.

The American Red Cross: Red Cross volunteers and staff are on the ground, helping rescue efforts. To support their work, you can donate money or blood. Click here to donate to the Red Cross' disaster relief; click here to learn how to donate blood.

UNICEF: UNICEF volunteers are also in Haiti helping to distribute emergency medical kits and aiding residents with essential supplies. To donate to UNICEF'S relief work, click here.