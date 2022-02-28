How to Help Ukraine: Philadelphia-Area and National Groups Collecting Aid

Philadelphia has one of the largest communities of Ukrainian immigrants and descendants of Ukrainian people in the United States. And this area has become an epicenter of giving for those affected by the Russian war.

Here's some of the organizations that are collecting money and supplies for Ukraine.

How to Help Ukraine: Philadelphia-area Organizations

United Ukrainian Relief Committee: Raising funds to provide humanitarian aid to the victims of war and refugees. Click here to donate.

American Jewish Committee of Philadelphia / South Jersey

How to Help Ukraine: National Organizations

United Help Ukraine - The D.C.-based nonprofit is collecting donations to provide life-saving first aid kits and other emergency medical supplies to the front lines in war areas, according to its Facebook fundraising page.

Razom for Ukraine - Razom, which means “together” in Ukrainian, is a volunteer charity organization that was founded in 2014 to support Ukrainians after Russia annexed Crimea.

GlobalGiving Ukraine Relief Fund - GlobalGiving is using all donations to support humanitarian assistance to impacted communities in Ukraine, as well as the surrounding regions where refugees have fled. Donating to the cause will provide basic necessities such as shelter, food, clean water, including health, psychosocial support, access to education and economic assistance and more.

Organizations Helping Children Affected by War

UNICEF - UNICEF mainly supports children and families caught in conflict in Ukraine. The agency provides educational support, psychosocial support, emergency supplies as well as access to safe water. The organization announced it has scaled up its programs following the invasion. Catherine Russell, UNICEF executive director, said the intensifying violence in Ukraine posed immediate threats to the lives and wellbeing of the country’s 7.5 million children.

Save the Children - The London-based organization works to provide life-saving aid to children around the world, including 400,000 children “caught in the crossfire of this adult war” in Ukraine who already required assistance.

Voices of the Children - This nonprofit helps provide psychological and psychosocial support to children in Ukraine affected by the consequences of armed conflict.

Organizations Helping Refugees

International Rescue Committee - The refugee organization works to help evacuate regular families out of conflicted areas – including Ukraine. The IRC said this “full-scale war” will result in a humanitarian catastrophe, leading to deaths of innocent people, destruction of infrastructure and massive displacement.

This list will develop as the Russia-Ukraine crisis continues to unfold