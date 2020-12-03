Gunman Shoots and Kills Boy, 14, in Olney

A gunman shot and killed a teen boy in Philadelphia’s Olney neighborhood early Thursday evening.

The 14-year-old boy was on the 5900 block of Mascher Street at 5:12 p.m. when a gunman opened fire.

The teen was shot once in the chest and once in the back. He was taken to Einstein Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 5:25 p.m. No arrests have been made and police have not released a description of any suspects or recovered a weapon.

The shooting is the latest incident of gun violence that has plagued Philadelphia this year. Last week, homicides in Philadelphia reached the third-highest single-year total in the last 60 years of record-keeping.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.