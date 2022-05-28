Girl, 4, Accidentally Shoots Herself With Gun Found in Car

A 4-year-old girl was hospitalized after she accidentally shot herself inside a car in Haverford North section Saturday afternoon.

The shooting occurred inside a car on the 4200 block of Fairmount Avenue around 6:07 p.m. Saturday.

Police said the child was holding a gun when she accidentally shot herself on the left hand.

The girl was transported to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia by a private vehicle where she was listed in stable condition. A gun was recovered inside the car. No arrests were announced.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.