Gas Prices Drop Further in NJ, Around Nation

Gas prices dropped further in New Jersey and around the nation at large amid reduced demand and lower oil costs.
AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.35, down seven cents from last week. Drivers were paying $3.55 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.
The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.43, down six cents from last week. Drivers were paying $3.47 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.
Analysts say that if demand for gasoline and crude oil costs remain low, drivers will likely see prices at the pump drop through next week.
