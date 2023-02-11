New Jersey

Gas Prices Drop Further in NJ, Around Nation

The average price of gasoline in the Garden State -- and across the country -- has dropped by more than five cents a gallon since last week

By The Associated Press

Fuel nozzles, Close-up of fuel pumps at gas station
Getty Images

Gas prices dropped further in New Jersey and around the nation at large amid reduced demand and lower oil costs.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.35, down seven cents from last week. Drivers were paying $3.55 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.43, down six cents from last week. Drivers were paying $3.47 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.

Analysts say that if demand for gasoline and crude oil costs remain low, drivers will likely see prices at the pump drop through next week.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

New Jerseygas prices
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us